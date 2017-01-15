Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Set Date and Time for Each Command You Execute in Bash History

Jan 14, 2017, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Ravi Saive)

By default, all commands executed by Bash on the command line are stored in history buffer or recorded in a file called ~/.bash_history. This means that a system administrator can view a list of commands executed by users on the system or a user can view his/her command history using the history command like so.

Complete Story