Streamlio Launches with $7.5M in Funding to Advance Real Time Applications

Building a full platform for real-time data analytics often involved cobbling together multiple open-source projects to get all the requirement components. Typically enterprise don't want to build their own platform, but tend to prefer integrated solution that have already done the heavy lifting of putting all the pieces together.

That's where new startup Streamlio is aiming to help, by combining multiple open-source technologies including Apache Pulsar, Apache Bookkeeper and Heron into an enterprise-grade commercial platform.

