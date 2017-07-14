systemd 234 Released with Support for the Meson Build System, Many Improvements

systemd 234 has been in development for the past four and a half months, which is a lot of time, but it doesn't look it's a major release or anything, bringing only a few new features and several under-the-hood improvements, along with a bunch of bug fixes and security enhancements. However, there's one thing that stands out from everything else, and that's support for the Meson build system. That's right, systemd joins the Meson bandwagon like numerous other Open Source software applications out there, and it lets OS integrators build it with Meson, though Automake is still supported, for now.

Complete Story

