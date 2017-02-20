Terminix 1.5.0 Released With Initial Bookmarks Support, Other Improvements

(Other stories by Anonymous

Terminix 1.5.0 was released recently and it includes initial bookmarks support, a reworked terminal menu, a new feature to raise a notification when inactivity is detected after a specified period of silence, and more. Terminix is a GTK3 tiling terminal emulator. The application allows splitting terminals horizontally and vertically, arranging them using drag'n'drop, save and restore terminal layouts and more.

Complete Story