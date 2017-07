The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13

Here are some numbers about how much weight the kernel gained during the Linux 4.13 merge window that closed last week.



Over the Linux 4.13 merge window, the kernel source tree managed by Git saw 10,000 files changed that amounted to 796,654 lines of code added and 205,239 lines of code deleted. Or in other words, a net gain in Linux 4.13 of 591,415.

