The New Features & Exciting Changes Of The Linux 4.10 Kernel

While you can try out the Linux 4.10 Git code today or any of the weekly release candidates, those sticking to stable releases will find Linux 4.10 debut around the middle of February if there are no delays in Torvalds' usual release practices. The one sentence overview would be lots of open-source graphics driver work (as always), the open-source NVIDIA driver is killing it with this release, Intel TBM3 support, UBIFS file-encryption, more AMD Zen/Ryzen code, more ARM SoCs/platforms being mainlined, DAX iomap support, and a fair amount of other new hardware support.

Complete Story

Related Stories: