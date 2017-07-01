What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Jul 01, 2017, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Michael Larabel)
What I would call the "top features" for Linux 4.12 include:
- There is initial GeForce GTX 1000 series 3D accelerated support on the open-source Nouveau driver stack, when using Linux 4.12 paired with NVIDIA's firmware binary blobs now part of linux-firmware.git. But there isn't yet any re-clocking, so performance is very slow for Maxwell/Pascal.
Complete Story
Related Stories:
- Linux 4.12 rc1(May 14, 2017)
- Linux 4.12 rc2(May 21, 2017)
- Linux 4.12 rc3(May 28, 2017)
- Linux 4.12 rc4(Jun 04, 2017)
- Linux 4.12 rc5(Jun 11, 2017)
- Linux 4.12 rc6(Jun 19, 2017)
- Linux 4.12 rc7(Jun 26, 2017)
- The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel(May 08, 2017)
- Linux, meet DisplayPort(Apr 03, 2017)