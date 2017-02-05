Wine 2.1 Adds More Shader Model 5 Instructions, Direct2D Rendering Improvements

Wine 2.1 comes about 10 days after the release of Wine 2.0 to implement additional Shader Model 5 instructions, add improvements to Direct2D rendering, as well as various line breaking improvements in DirectWrite, enhance the handling of MIME messages, and make the HID bus service run by default. As expected, Wine 2.1 adds better support for many Windows apps and games. Among the Windows games improved, we can mention SimCity 2000, The Chosen: Well of Souls, Jojo's Fashion Show 2: Las Cruces demo, X-COM: UFO Defense, Metal Fatigue, Railroad Tycoon 2: Platinum (Steam), Sims 3, Tanktics, Frogger, and Civilization V.

