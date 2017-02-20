Wine 2.2 Sets Default Windows Version to Windows 7 for Newly Created Prefixes

Prominent features of the Wine 2.2 development release include support for setting the default Window version for all newly created Wine prefixes to Windows 7, more work for the upcoming Direct3D command stream, the implementation of additional Shader Model 5 instructions, as well as initial support for double-buffered theme painting. A total of 35 issues reported by users since Wine 2.1 or previous releases of the application have been addressed in Wine 2.2, and, according to the changelog (also attached at the end of the article for your reading pleasure), the Artemis 2.4.0, VHD Attach 3.90, 3DMark2001 SE, and iMesh 10 Windows apps should work much better.

