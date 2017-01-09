26-Way Intel/AMD CPU System Comparison With Ubuntu 16.10 + Linux 4.10 Kernel

26 different Intel/AMD CPUs/APUs were tested for this comparison and all of them were running Ubuntu 16.10 with the Linux 4.10 kernel. Each system had an appropriate motherboard and each system was using the maximum number of memory channels supported for the given system and at the maximum supported memory frequency. None of the CPUs in this comparison were overclocked.

Complete Story

Related Stories: