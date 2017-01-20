A complete AWS environment with Terraform
The purpose of this article is to show a full AWS environment built using the Terraform automation. We will create everything you need from scratch: VPC, subnets, routes, security groups, an EC2 machine with MySQL installed inside a private network, and a webapp machine with Apache and its PHP module in a public subnet. The webapp machine reads a table in the database and shows the result.
