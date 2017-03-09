|
A Look at HASSbian: Raspberry Pi for Home Automation
HASSbian is a Raspberry Pi image based on Raspbian that has been customized for an easy installation of the Home Assistant software. Home Assistant is open source software for automating actions in response to defined trigger events detected on your home network or internet services. Home Assistant supports connecting to a wide range of services and devices, which is all customized through a configuration file
