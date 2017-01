Apache Beam Graduates to Help Define Streaming Data Processing

The open-source Apache Beam project hit a major milestone on Jan.10, graduating from the Apache Incubator and officially becoming a Top Level Project. Beam is a technology that provides a unified programming model for streaming as well as batch data processing.



The Apache Incubator is an entry-point for new project into the Apache Software Foundation (ASF), which graduation marks a level of maturity and adherence to established policies and processes.

