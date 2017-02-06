AT&T wants to be the Linus Torvalds of network software
Carriers are starting to look more like cloud companies, turning to standard hardware, virtualization and machine learning for rapid development of new services. AT&T helped drive that trend on Wednesday by releasing ECOMP, the operating system of its software-defined network, as open source through the Linux Foundation. Like Linux, ECOMP will become a codebase that many different companies and developers ??? potentially even AT&T's rivals ??? collectively create and define into the future.
