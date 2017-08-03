Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Bitnami Releases Cabin Mobile Kubernetes Dashboard as Open Source

Aug 03, 2017, 04:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)

Bitnami announced on August 1 that it is open sourcing the first mobile app for managaing Kubernetes, with the public release of Cabin.

Bitnami originally acquired the Cabin technology through the acquisition of privately-held Kubernetes startup Skippbox Ltd in March of this year.

Complete Story

Related Stories: