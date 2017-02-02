Building your own personal cloud with Cozy

Most everyone I know uses some sort of web-based application for their calendar, emails, file storage, and much more. But what if, like me, you've got concerns about privacy, or just want to simplify your digital life into a place you control? Cozy is a project that is moving in the right direction—toward a robust self-hosted cloud platform. Cozy's source code is available on GitHub, and it is licensed under the AGPL 3.0 license.

Complete Story