Container Networking Challenges the Focus of Tigera Calico Update

Container Networking Challenges the Focus of Tigera Calico UpdateAug 10, 2017, 14:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Tigera is adding new features to its Calico container networking product in an attempt to ease Kubernetes-based management and hit enterprise-grade needs.
The boldly named Essentials for Kubernetes product is the firm’s first commercial packaged platform. The product is specifically targeted at management of the container networking space, which includes a set of interfaces for adding and removing containers from a network.
