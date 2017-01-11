Container Revenue Growing to $2.7B by 2020

According to 451 Research, the market for application container technologies in 2016 generated $762 million in revenue. Looking forward to 2020, 451 Research is forecasting that 2020 revenue will reach $2.7 billion for a 40 percent compound annual growth rate.

The upward revenue growth trajectory for application containers is not a surprise given some of the current adoption trends.

