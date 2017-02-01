CoreOS Drives Container Management Forward with Tectonic 1.5

CoreOS is updating its flagship Tectonic platform with the new 1.5 release, officially announced on Jan. 31. The new platform benefits from improvements in Kubernetes as well as innovations purpose-built by CoreOS.

Tectonic at its core is a Kubernetes distribution, providing a packaged and enhanced offering for commercial users. With Tectonic 1.5, CoreOS is including the Kubernetes 1.5.2 update, providing multiple new capabilities to users. Kubernetes 1.5.2 is a minor update based on the Kubernetes 1.5 release that first debuted in December 2016.

