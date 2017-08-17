CoreOS Tectonic 1.7 Improves Container Orchestration Platform

|
CoreOS Tectonic 1.7 Improves Container Orchestration PlatformAug 17, 2017, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Container management vendor CoreOS today released the latest update of its Tectonic platform, bringing the open-source Kubernetes based system to Microsoft's Azure cloud. The Tectonic 1.7 release is based on the upstream Kubernetes 1.7 project update that debuted at the end of June.
