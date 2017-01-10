digiKam 5.4.0 Introduces a Complete Re-Write of Video File Support, Improvements

Notable changes in digiKam 5.4.0, include performance improvements to the similarity search engine, better usability of the fuzzy sidebar functionality, which was contributed by Mario Frank, allowing the user to view more information, and to display the precise similarity value to the original image or sketch, as column, an option that can be accessed from the "Item Properties" submenu of the column context menu. Additionally, it looks like it's now possible to drag and drop a photo from the local file system into the Fuzzy search, as well as to specify a similarity interval in both the fuzzy and duplicates search functionalities instead of the minimum similarity in case you want to eliminate the images that contain a similarity above the maximum threshold.

