Docker 1.13 Prunes Containers, Improves Security

Docker officially announced its 1.13 release on Jan. 19, with new capabilities to help build, manage and secure containers. Among the interesting new capabilities in Docker 1.13 are several new commands that enable users to understand and manage container storage space usage.

The new 'docker system prune' command will remove unused data, while the 'docker system df' command shows users how much space has been used on a given disk.

