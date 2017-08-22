FreeBSD 11.1 Installation Guide

FreeBSD is a free, powerful, robust, flexible and stable Open Source operating system based on Unix which is designed with security and speed in mind. FreeBSD can operate on a large variety of modern CPU architectures and can power servers, desktops and some kind of custom embedded systems, the most notable being Raspberry PI SBC. As in Linux case, FreeBSD comes with a large collection of pre-compiled software packages, more than 20,000 packages, that can be simply installed in the system from their repositories, called ???Ports???.

