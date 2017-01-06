Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Google, FCA Test-Drive New Open Source Infotainment System

Jan 06, 2017, 10:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Google and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles this week showcased a new in-auto infotainment platform at CES in Las Vegas. The open source system combines Uconnect with Android Auto.

The companies demonstrated their concept design inside a Chrysler 300 sedan at the show. The new system is built around Android 7.0, or Nougat, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect system.

