Google: HTML is Faster, Safer, and More Power Efficient Than Adobe's Flash

For a long time, Google shipped its Chrome web browser built-in with Flash support, but it now looks like Chrome will slowly start blocking Flash content, require explicit permission from users, until upstream support is terminated three years from now, at the end of 2020. Google, like anyone else on this planet, believe HTML is faster, safer, and more power efficient than Flash, without a doubt. According to Google, it would appear that Flash usage has declined 80% in the last three years, among users of the Chrome web browser on the desktop (Linux, Mac, and Windows), and now only 17% of Chrome users visit websites that still contain Flash content as developers transitioned to HTML. Google strongly encourages websites to start dropping any Flash content and replace it with HTML code.

