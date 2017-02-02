How to capture and stream your gaming session on Linux

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to capture and stream your gaming session on LinuxFeb 02, 2017, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Bill Toulas)
There may not be many hardcore gamers who use Linux, but there certainly are quite a lot Linux users who like to play a game now and then. If you are one of them and would like to show the world that Linux gaming isn't a joke anymore, then you will find the following quick tutorial on how to capture and/or stream your gaming session interesting.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)