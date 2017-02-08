How to use CoreFreq CPU monitoring software on Linux

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
How to use CoreFreq CPU monitoring software on LinuxFeb 08, 2017, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Anonymous)
Recently I came across an excellent software called CoreFreq. It is a CPU monitoring software designed for 64-bits Processors w/ architectures Intel Atom, Core2, Nehalem, SandyBridge and superior, and AMD Family 0F. It runs on 64 bit Linux system. CoreFreq provides a framework to retrieve CPU data with a high degree of precision.
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)