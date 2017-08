HPE Spaceborne Computer Testing Regular Servers in Space

A new experiment from HPE called the Spaceborne computer is set to launch on a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday August 14 that could revolutionize the way servers work in space.



Typically computer servers that travel on NASA spacecraft go through years or hardening in order to survive the conditions in space. That process however also tends to mean that the servers that go into space are not the latest and greatest that are commercially available.





