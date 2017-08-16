Hurricane Electric Achieves IPv6 Milestone

Hurricane Electric is an internet backbone and colocation provider and has long been at the forefront of providing IPv6 connectivity. On August 14, the company announced that is now connected to over 4,000 IPv6 networks which is a new record high. Hurricane Electric was also the first to be connected to 1,000 IPv6 networks which is an achievement the company reported in 2010.

