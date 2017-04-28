IBM Advances OpenWhisk Serverless Vision

In a video interview with ServerWatch, Jason McGee, VP and CTO for IBM Cloud platform discusses the opportunities for serverless, event-driven computing and where the technology intersects with Watson cognitive computing and the application container revolutions.

Among the interesting real-world deployments that IBM has for OpenWhisk today is with a European bank for check processing. The system enables users to take a picture of a paper check and then execute a bank deposit online, all done via the OpenWhisk serverless back-end infrastructure.

