IBM Advances OpenWhisk Serverless Vision

Current Newswire:
IBM Advances OpenWhisk Serverless VisionApr 28, 2017, 15:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
In a video interview with ServerWatch, Jason McGee, VP and CTO for IBM Cloud platform discusses the opportunities for serverless, event-driven computing and where the technology intersects with Watson cognitive computing and the application container revolutions.
Among the interesting real-world deployments that IBM has for OpenWhisk today is with a European bank for check processing. The system enables users to take a picture of a paper check and then execute a bank deposit online, all done via the OpenWhisk serverless back-end infrastructure.
