IBM Debuts LinuxONE Emperor II Mainframe at Open Source Summit

IBM is one of the founding members of the Linux Foundation and has long used Linux Foundation events as the place to announce new Linux products and services. At the Open Source Summit here on Sept. 12, IBM announced a new Linux mainframe that will provide more power and security for container workloads.

The new system is called the LinuxONE Emperor II and is the successor to the original Emperor system that IBM first announced at the LinuxCon 2015 event in Seattle.

