IBM Using Docker and Kubernetes to Enable Watson Cognitive Computing

IBM's Watson computing platform is helping to enable a new era of what IBM calls "Cognitive Computing" with its powerful processing and analytics capabilities. Looking beyond the powerful physical hardware behind IBM Watson, it is Docker containers that are helping IBM to deliver Watson services.



In a video interview with eWEEK Jason McGee, VP and CTO for IBM cloud platform discussed the intersection of Watson and containers.

Complete Story

Related Stories: