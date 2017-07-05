IBM Using Docker and Kubernetes to Enable Watson Cognitive Computing

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
IBM Using Docker and Kubernetes to Enable Watson Cognitive ComputingJul 05, 2017, 05:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
IBM's Watson computing platform is helping to enable a new era of what IBM calls "Cognitive Computing" with its powerful processing and analytics capabilities. Looking beyond the powerful physical hardware behind IBM Watson, it is Docker containers that are helping IBM to deliver Watson services.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)