Inside the Stealth Destroyer USS Zumwalt, the Warship That Runs on Linux

Part power plant, part server farm, all destroyer. You might be aware the new stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt has two 155-millimeter howitzers, 80 vertical launch missile silos, and a pair of rapid-fire 30-millimeter cannon. But did you know it has its own server farm, some of the most advanced power generation equipment in existence, and runs on Linux?

