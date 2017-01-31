IoTivity-Constrained: A Flexible Framework for Tiny Devices

|
|
|
IoTivity-Constrained: A Flexible Framework for Tiny DevicesJan 31, 2017
The future of IoT will be connected by tiny, resource-constrained edge devices, says Senior Software Engineer at the Intel Open Source Technology Center. And, the IoTivity-Constrained project is a small-footprint implementation of the Open Connectivity Foundation’s (OCF) standards that’s designed to run on just such devices.
