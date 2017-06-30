Kubernetes 1.7 Improves Container Security and API Aggregation

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
Kubernetes 1.7 Improves Container Security and API AggregationJun 30, 2017, 10:02 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
The open-source Kubernetes 1.7 release is now available, providing users with new features to help manage and secure container infrastructure.
Kubernetes 1.7 includes multiple features that improve security, including the newly stable Network Policy API which helps to enforce rules about which containers pods can connect to each other.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)