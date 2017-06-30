Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Kubernetes 1.7 Improves Container Security and API Aggregation

Jun 30, 2017, 10:02 (0 Talkback[s])
The open-source Kubernetes 1.7 release is now available, providing users with new features to help manage and secure container infrastructure.

Kubernetes 1.7 includes multiple features that improve security, including the newly stable Network Policy API which helps to enforce rules about which containers pods can connect to each other.

