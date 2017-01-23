Linkerd Project Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation

The CNCF got started in July 2015 with the Kubernetes container management platform as the first project. CNCF has since expanded adding the Prometheus monitoring project in May 2016 and the OpenTracing project in October 2016. Finally in November 2016, the CNCF added the Fluentd data collector.

The Linkerd project was started by Buoyant in 2015 and has its roots in the Finagle microservice library used at Twitter, Pinterest and Soundcloud.

Complete Story

Related Stories: