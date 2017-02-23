Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Current Newswire:

More on LinuxToday

Linux Digital Audio Workstation Roundup

Feb 23, 2017, 13:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Michael Kornblum)

In the world of home studio recording, the digital audio workstation is one of the most important tools of the trade. Digital audio workstations are used to record audio and MIDI data into patterns or tracks. This information is then typically mixed down into songs or albums. In the Linux ecosystem, there is no shortage of Digital audio workstations to chose from

Complete Story

Related Stories: