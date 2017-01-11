Linux / Unix: OpenSSH Multiplexer To Speed Up OpenSSH Connections

|
Linux / Unix: OpenSSH Multiplexer To Speed Up OpenSSH ConnectionsJan 11, 2017
Multiplexing is nothing but sending more than one ssh connection over a single connection. OpenSSH can reuse an existing TCP connection for multiple concurrent SSH sessions. This results into reduction of the overhead of creating new TCP connections. How can I multiplex SSH sessions to speed up my ssh connection on a Linux or Unix-like operating systems?
