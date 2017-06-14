macOS 10.12.5 vs. Ubuntu 17.04 vs. Clear Linux On A Mac Mini

Last week I posted some fresh macOS vs. Linux Intel OpenGL benchmarks while for those curious about the CPU performance, here are some additional benchmarks from that Mac Mini system.

Like the OpenGL graphics tests, these CPU-focused Mac benchmarks were done from the Mac Mini with Core i5 4278U Haswell CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB Apple HDD, and Intel integrated graphics. MacOS 10.12.5 was tested with its Xcode 8.3.3 Clang-based compiler stack and other stock packages.