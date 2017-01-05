MAME 0.181 Open-Source Arcade Machine Emulator to Support Sega's Altered Beast

MAME 0.181 comes exactly one month after the release of the MAME 0.180 series, but it's not just a bugfix version addressing those nasty issues reported by users lately, and promises to be an extra-special build that adds emulated, real sound to the Teki Paki, Fire Shark, and Toaplan???s Vimana arcade games, as well as proper emulation of Tokio / Scramble Formation and M-chip emulation for Taito Extermination. MAME 0.181 also brings MCU emulation for Sega's Golden Axe and Altered Beast titles, M-chip emulation of the Plump Pop and Dr. Toppel arcade games, and partial sound in World Beach Volley. Votrax SC-01 emulation is also possible based on reverse-engineering die photographs, promising great improvements to the Votrax speech synthesis emulation.

