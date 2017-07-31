Microsoft Backs Kubernetes with Cloud Native Membership

Like other cloud providers, Azure is seeking to lure enterprise customers to its public cloud, and many of those potential customers are deploying open source solutions -- notably OpenStack -- as the backbone of their private clouds. Because OpenStack clouds are almost invariably going to be employing Kubernetes as part of their container deployment infrastructure, this makes supporting it an important carrot to dangle to convince enterprise users to consider Azure for any hybrid cloud plans -- because its what they're already using.

