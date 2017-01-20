Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





Microsoft rolls out Clear Linux for Azure instances

Jan 20, 2017, 04:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Microsoft announced that it has added support for the Intel-backed Clear Linux distribution in instances for its Azure public cloud platform. It's the latest in a lengthy string of Linux distributions to become available on the company's Azure cloud. Microsoft already supports CentOS, CoreOS, Debian, Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Enterprise Linux, OpenSUSE and Ubuntu in Azure instances.

