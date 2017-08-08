Monitor Memory and Disk Metrics for Amazon EC2 Linux Instance

(Other stories by Rahul

AWS CloudWatch provides most of the monitoring Metrics by default. But it doesn't have any metrics for memory utilization details and Disk space uses. So if you want to monitor the memory on your system or monitor free disk space using CloudWatch. Then first you need to add these metrics to your account using custom scripts. This article will help you to monitor EC2 Linux instance memory and disk metrics with AWS CloudWatch. Remember this will not work on any Linux machine outside the EC2 network. https://tecadmin.net/monitor-memory-disk-metrics-ec2-linux/

Complete Story

Related Stories: