NetworkManager 1.6 to Support PKCS#11 Tokens with 802.1x Authentication, More

Among the most exciting new features implemented so far, we can mention support for managing MACsec links, which requires wpa_supplicant 2.6 or later to be installed, the ability to detect and configure Web Proxy settings through the PacRunner service, as well as support for the "ipv6.method=shared" option to fetch prefixes for the respective network interface. Initial support for PKCS#11 tokens with 802.1x authentication has been implemented as well, along with support for systemd-resolved as local DNS forwarder backend. NetworkManager 1.6 will also split the Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) into a separate package and support reading of network configurations from the /run/NetworkManager/conf.d directory, which could be used for transferring configs discovered during boot.

Complete Story