Open Container Initiative Specifications Reach 1.0 Milestone

Jul 19, 2017, 08:00 (0 Talkback[s])
Two years ago, the emerging world of application containers was at a crossroads with rival efforts threatening to potentially bifurcate the technology paradigm. In order to solve that challenge the Open Container Initiative (OCI) was formed and today after two years of effort the OCI is officially releasing the 1.0 milestone of the OCI container runtime and image specification standards.

