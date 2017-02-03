OpenContrail: An Essential Tool in the OpenStack Ecosystem

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
OpenContrail: An Essential Tool in the OpenStack EcosystemFeb 03, 2017, 04:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sam Dean)
Throughout 2016, software-defined networking (SDN) rapidly evolved, and numerous players in the open source and cloud computing arenas are now helping it gain momentum. In conjunction with that trend, OpenContrail, a popular SDN platform used with the OpenStack cloud computing platform, is emerging as an essen
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)