OpenStack Ocata Improves Cloud Usability and Federation

|
|
|
Current Newswire:
OpenStack Ocata Improves Cloud Usability and FederationFeb 22, 2017, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)
The OpenStack Foundation announced its' 15th release on Feb. 22 with the debut of the OpenStack Ocata cloud platform. The latest open-source cloud infrastructure platform release had only four months of development time, rather than the typical six months, though it's still packed with new features and usability improvements.
Related Stories:
0 Talkback[s] (click to add your comment)