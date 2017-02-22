Linux Today: Linux News On Internet Time.





OpenStack Ocata Improves Cloud Usability and Federation

Feb 22, 2017, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
(Other stories by Sean Michael Kerner)

The OpenStack Foundation announced its' 15th release on Feb. 22 with the debut of the OpenStack Ocata cloud platform. The latest open-source cloud infrastructure platform release had only four months of development time, rather than the typical six months, though it's still packed with new features and usability improvements.

