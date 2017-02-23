OpenStack Ocata Nova Cells Set to Improve Cloud Scalability

Nova is one of the two original projects (along with Swift storage) that helped to launch OpenStack in June 2010. The original Nova code, which was written by NASA, enables the management of a virtualized server resources. With Cells, multiple Nova compute nodes can be aggregated and managed intelligently by a single Nova API. Cells were first introduced in the OpenStack Grizzly release in 2013.

