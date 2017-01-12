OpenStack Vendor Mirantis Offers Managed OpenContrail SDN Services

|
OpenStack Vendor Mirantis Offers Managed OpenContrail SDN ServicesJan 12, 2017, 09:00 (0 Talkback[s])
The open-source OpenContrail Software Defined Networking (SDN) technology is one of the most widely used and deployed networking approaches in the OpenStack cloud market. That's a fact that is not lost on OpenStack vendor Mirantis, which is why today Mirantis is announcing commercial support for OpenContrail.
