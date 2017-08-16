Oracle Brings Bare Metal Exadata Performance to the Cloud (Linux-powered!)

Oracle first debuted its Exadata engineered systems in 2008 with the promise of providing the fastest and most powerful hardware possible to run the Oracle database. Oracle is now extending the power of its latest generation of Exadata engineered systems to Oracle Cloud users.

The promise of using a bare-metal Exadata system is improved performance over simply using generic shared virtualized compute infrastructure.

